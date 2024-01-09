In order to become a truly iconic city, Brisbane is being urged to reinvigorate its riverside precincts much like it did in the 20th century.

The Brisbane River was likened to a dumping ground in the early 1900s, with sewage, chemicals and waste constantly being dumped into it. The stench was so bad in some areas that it could be smelt in entirely different districts.

It wasn’t until the 1930s that legislation came into effect regarding dumping of human waste and ammonia. Fast forward a few years and the South Bank Grand Arbour – designed by Denton Corker Marshall – connected the district to the rest of the city, and created greater connection between the city and its riverside.

With the 2032 Olympics looming on the horizon, infrastructure and urban design are high on the list of to-dos for the river city. Connectivity is key, with many cycleways and footbridges requiring assessment and overhauls.

TCL Principal Deb Robbins believes the river holds the key.

"Rivers create a beautiful space to breathe," she tells the ABC.

"When you get to the Brisbane River you get that beautiful feeling of space around you, you can sit back and appreciate the city skyline," Ms Robbins said.

"Along the promenade, you can look at the city, see the city buzzing, and it makes you feel really good."

The Brisbane Metro, the Green Bridges program and Brisbane’s largest park – Barrambin (pictured) – form part of Brisbane City Council’s plans to reinvigorate the city before the Summer Olympics. In keeping with Robbins’ hopes, Brisbane City Council will increase accessibility for pedestrians and active transport users, namely between Kangaroo Point and the Brisbane Central Business District (CBD), at Breakfast Creek, and new links from Toowong to West End and St Lucia to West End.

Brisbane City Council’s vision for Victoria Park aims to provide the community with not only an amenity-filled park, but a new set of lungs.

Tree space will be increased by 50 percent as part of the park’s transformation, along with a treehouse holding views of the city, ropes courses, edible and specialty gardens, 18 kilometres of pathways, Indigenous history installations and water play areas.

Two pedestrian and cycling bridges have also been slated for the development. Council has already set aside $83 million for the first phase of the project. The Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games will see the park temporarily turned into an equestrian cross country and BMX freestyle course.

For more information regarding Brisbane’s 2032 masterplan, click here.