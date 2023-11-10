Brisbane-based developer Chapter Two has unveiled plans for a rare office to residential conversion project, following their acquisition of a prominent site in Wickham Terrace.

Chapter Two’s adaptive reuse project follows a recent trend to turn office blocks into apartments in major Australian cities amid chronic housing shortages and reduced demand for lower graded commercial sites on city fringes.

The Wickham Terrace project will transform the commercial office building into high-end luxury apartments, with the developer producing preliminary designs by architects Cera Stribley for five whole-floor apartments crowned by a two-level penthouse.

Constructed around 1970, the building floor plates allow for 300 square metres of column-free residential living per level, complete with dedicated outdoor entertaining areas with sweeping views.

The Spring Hill project, overlooking Roma Street Parklands and the future Brisbane Live entertainment precinct, would be a showcase of adaptive reuse excellence, said Chapter Two director Jon Quayle.

“We are excited by the opportunity this site presents to deliver something very special for Brisbane while at the same time making better use of an older building in a great location just moments from the CBD,” Quayle said.

“While a good idea in theory, there are not that many commercial buildings suitable for conversion to residential due to factors such as layouts, construction materials and the availability of natural light.

“We were fortunate to find that this site had the right ‘bones’ for an adaptive reuse project, including the ability to design whatever we wanted with 300 square metres of clear space.”

The 300-square-metre floor plate will allow spacious apartments with up to four bedrooms, multiple ensuites, a separate study, large storage spaces, gourmet kitchen and a butler’s pantry. Each apartment will feature luxury fittings and finishes including integrated appliances in the kitchen.

The two-level penthouse will feature a second storey with a massive lounge space, bar, wine cellar and almost 200 square metres of outdoor living, including an exclusive swimming pool, sun deck and barbecue area.

Residents will also enjoy basement parking, extensive common areas, including an outdoor terrace, a private lift, cascading greenery and a New York-style entrance lobby.

“Chapter Two has a rapidly growing portfolio of residential land, townhome and apartment projects across Brisbane and the Gold Coast,” Chapter Two director Oliver Bagheri said. “We take an innovative approach to urban infill sites, delivering the best in modern living options to suit a wide range of buyer needs.”

