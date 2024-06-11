A Spanish-inspired luxury home in Brisbane was named Best Residential Property in the Asia Pacific region at the recent International Property Awards in Bangkok, Thailand.

Aptly named TORRE or tower in Spanish, the home located at 36 Langside Street, Hamilton Hill was designed by prestige property developer, Capital Luxury Residences (CLR) in collaboration with Melbourne-based practice, Mason Bright Architects.

Standing three storeys tall and spanning an expansive 730sqm, the palatial home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, parking for 8 cars, gym, and a spacious indoor-outdoor entertaining area along with a communal fire-pit and swimming pool. The super contemporary architectural design features four-metre-high ceilings that bring in an abundance of natural light and a sense of grandeur and luxury to the property. The home also captures breath-taking views of the Brisbane CBD skyline and meandering Brisbane River from every level.

“Winning Best Residential Property Award for TORRE is a significant achievement for our team. This project has been a labour of love, and we are thrilled that our efforts have been recognised on an international stage,” CLR’s design director and CEO, Alissa Birch says.

“Our Hamilton Hill property draws inspiration from its prime hillside location positioned at one of the highest points in Brisbane, offering a completely elevated level of interior design and amenity in one of Brisbane’s most prestigious riverside suburbs.”

Standout features of TORRE include an enormous walk-in robe in the master bedroom, and a 10m x 4m swimming pool designed with safety in mind for families by offering a direct line of sight from the kitchen to the pool. Smart home automation, Gaggenau appliances, Subzero fridges, and Palissandro marble in the kitchen add to the luxurious framework of the home.

“This recognition is a tremendous honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team. We are passionate about creating luxury homes that exceed the expectations of our clients. This award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of residential development in Queensland,” CLR chairman, Phil Pezzi says.

“The level of craftsmanship of TORRE is a true credit to every member of our hardworking and immensely talented team headed by our incredibly dedicated construction director, Paul Carson. This is a stand-out property on Brisbane’s competitive prestige home market,” he adds.