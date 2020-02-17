BSPN rejigs Brisbane’s iconic Treasury Building

BSPN Architeture has designed The Star Entertainment Group $1m Live Wire 24/7 Sports Bar at Treasury Brisbane to provide guests with a world-class destination to experience sport and entertainment.

LiveWire has an entirely new fit-out, including a revamped bar, brighter colour palette, new booths and seating, sporting memorabilia and a new 6.7m wide LED screen.

“The aim was to reimagine the space for both the sports enthusiast and city socialite, whilst bringing light and energy to the centre of the Treasury Brisbane building,” says BSPN Architecture.

“Enhancing the existing features such as arches and detailed mouldings was essential to preserve and respect the building’s historical significance.”

“The iconic Treasury Building is world class and the design for LiveWire emphasises this further with a contemporary palette and edgy aesthetic.”

“It has a sophistication synonymous with international interior design through the detailing of bespoke joinery and furniture pieces, all tailored to the specific spatial requirements of the venue.”

Treasury Brisbane Chief Operating Officer Kelvin Dodt says, with its new, ambassador line-up and calender, LiveWire 24/7 Sports Bar is hoping to cement itself as the city’s premier home of live sport and entertainment.

“We are proud to unveil this amazing transformation of our LiveWire 24/7 Sports Bar into a truly world-class destination for our guests to experience the biggest sporting and entertainment moments on the calendar.”