brisbane open house
Brisbane Open House throws the doors open

Brisbane Open House returns later this month following a two year hiatus, with the festival curating two weekends of events, tours and building openings.
01 Aug 2022

Open House has looked to come back with a bang with an extended architectural programme, which will be announced on August 8 at the Masonic Memorial Centre. Forty venues have registered to take part, with a number making their debut on the programme.

The inaugural Iconic Precincts series will focus on Fish Lane in its entirety, which will celebrate the urban neighbourhood and ones similar in years to come. The arts precinct sits within the city’s cultural core and draws influence from its artistic surroundings in its array of artisan restaurants and boutiques.

Villages of Brisbane – Sandgate will open the event on August 21 and features a guided walking tour through some of the river city’s most historic parts. A number of Sandgate buildings will be opened to the public for a limited period, offering visitors a glimpse inside the spaces to understand their architectural heritage.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for Australians, so we’re excited to return with an event that has some exciting new sites as well as many favourites,” says Brisbane Open House Chair Malcolm Middleton.

“Incorporating elements like the Villages of Brisbane and Iconic Precincts for the first time allows us to explore the rich heritage Brisbane has to offer, and really dig deep into the pockets of architectural history dotted around our city.”

Brisbane Open House sees a number of architects, buildings, community groups and industry partners collaborate with the event to create a diverse programme that stirs up the history lying dormant behind Brisbane’s doors.

Please visit brisbaneopenhouse.com.au for tickets and further information.

