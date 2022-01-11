South African electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) start-up, Phractyl has unveiled a concept design for an all-electric single passenger personal air vehicle designed to address critical transportation problems in the African continent. Phractyl, which stands for PHRontier for Agile Complex Technology sYstem evoLution, aims to provide clean and sustainable mobility, enabling both people and cargo to reach remote areas not easily accessible by land-based transport infrastructure.

Phractyl’s first concept, Macrobat is a plane with its highly efficient aerodynamic design inspired by birds. Featuring a modular design, the aircraft, according to the company, is powered by 100% green, electric propulsion technology to satisfy the immediate global need to reduce carbon emissions. Phractyl will also combine modern manufacturing techniques with smart, sustainable materials to meet their green goals.

Macrobat is an electric near-vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eNVTOL) that – similar to birds – takes off at a slight angle with the landing legs retracting during flight. The plane’s wing can generate lift at low speeds, thus ensuring safe, controlled landings. Macrobat can take off from or land on different types of terrain, making it particularly ideal for transportation in remote regions that lack roads, railway networks or airports.

The Macrobat can be piloted by a person, or remotely piloted with a passenger or just cargo. The aircraft has a maximum speed of 180km/h, maximum range of 150km and 150kg payload capacity.

Image credit: Phractyl