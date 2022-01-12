A grand total of six million smart home users is expected in Australia by 2025. The smart home itself is still a foreign concept for some, but with many major brands looking to make the technology accessible for all, it seems as if six million isn’t too far away at all.

Legrand is one of these brands in particular that is moving away from integrated and costly smart home packages, and instead adopting an approach that allows all users and homes of any age to hold smart capabilities. The smart home, in itself, ensures ease of access and affordability for homeowners.

Smart switches, the ability to control lights and power from your phone and monitor your house via security cameras are part of a range of products Legrand offers for homeowners. Effectively serving as the mediator between older technologies and smart home capabilities, the brand has looked at providing affordable solutions for all Australians, with a grouping of Legrand’s latest devices costing approximately $2000, as opposed to integrated smart home systems that cost around $12,000.

A national survey conducted by Legrand indicates that 57 percent of Australians are looking to save money on their power bill, however only 42 percent consider themselves informed about energy saving options. The survey also discovered that 42 percent also were willing to pay upfront for products that will save energy in the long run.

Legrand’s Lifestyle Expert, Jason Neophytou, says the Excel Light Smart switch increases efficiency and safety for the home it has been installed within.

“Scheduling air conditioning, automating lighting and other appliances around your home can all be done using the Excel Life Smart wireless master switch to ensure all non-essential lights and outlets are turned off at one location,” he says.

“You can also control your home remotely and turn off individual appliances at the switch, saving you the headache of wondering if you turned your straightener or iron off too.

Many of Legrand’s technologies have been designed so that they intertwine and communicate with smart lights, voice automated devices and other technologies created by other brands. This ensures there is no need to dispose of existing devices or smart home products within a house, with Legrand’s products designed to co-exist as opposed to assimilate.