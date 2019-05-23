Brighton-Le-Sands’s future filled with high-rises

Bayside Council has developed a masterplan that specifies high-rise buildings along Bay Street and The Grand Parade in Sydney's Brighton-Le-Sands.

According to the plan, buildings will be at least 10 storeys high, as this is the minimum height that would be “economically viable”.

The mixed-use buildings are to be used for commercial purposes, with the area’s low vacancy rates for commercial and retail shopfronts suggesting that additional retail space may be needed.

The existing three-storey buildings on Bay Street's south side will be retained, according to the masterplan. Image credit: realestate.com.au

The Council is also looking to potentially implement other features such as a more pedestrian-friendly space with wider footpaths, more seating and informal meeting spaces, reduced traffic flow and noise pollution, as well as more public transport and short-term or free parking.

According to the Council, there will still need to be investigations regarding potential overshadowing impacts on buildings and open space, particularly the foreshore.