Brighton-Le-Sands beach
Brighton-Le-Sands's future filled with high-rises

Bayside Council has developed a Brighton-Le-Sands masterplan that specifies high-rise buildings along Bay Street and The Grand Parade.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
23 May 2019 1m read View Author

Brighton-Le-Sands-high-rises-1732011873.png

Bayside Council has developed a masterplan that specifies high-rise buildings along Bay Street and The Grand Parade in Sydney's Brighton-Le-Sands.

According to the plan, buildings will be at least 10 storeys high, as this is the minimum height that would be “economically viable”.

The mixed-use buildings are to be used for commercial purposes, with the area’s low vacancy rates for commercial and retail shopfronts suggesting that additional retail space may be needed.

Brighton-Le-Sands Bay StreetThe existing three-storey buildings on Bay Street's south side will be retained, according to the masterplan. Image credit: realestate.com.au

The Council is also looking to potentially implement other features such as a more pedestrian-friendly space with wider footpaths, more seating and informal meeting spaces, reduced traffic flow and noise pollution, as well as more public transport and short-term or free parking.

According to the Council, there will still need to be investigations regarding potential overshadowing impacts on buildings and open space, particularly the foreshore.

