Woodlea estate’s $7.5 million Bonniebrook Bridge is now complete, which connects the two suburbs of Bonniebrook and Aintree, while providing residents with alternatives to typical transport measures.

The 60-metre thoroughfare has been delivered as a Works in Kind Project on the behalf of Melton City Council and will carry approximately 10,000 vehicles per day. Designed in consultation with Melbourne Water, DELWP and local council, the bridge sits above Kororoit Creek, home to the vulnerable Growling Grass Frog.

Pedestrian access to the bridge provides residents with the opportunity to utilise parks and open space on either side. To the east of Bonniebrook Bridge, Gibson Reserve contains a playground, shelter and native planting and to the west, Stage 40 Reserve has restorative native grasslands, the historical Rockbank Inn ruins and a network of pathways.

Acting Woodlea Project Director, Charbel Youssef, says the bridge was fast tracked to ensure the estate was as connected as possible.

“We’re pleased to have been able to fast track this piece of key infrastructure for the community, creating ease of transport across the local area for both Woodlea residents and surrounding suburbs,” Youssef says.

“Woodlea is highly established and home to some of the West’s best education options, as well as the thriving Woodlea town and wide open spaces for sport and play.”

Woodlea has devised a wetland with 10,000 new native plants to ensure the Growling Grass Frog is protected. A third of the estate is dedicated to open space and conservation. Woodlea is now home to 12,500 residents, with 20,000 residents projected to reside in the estate upon its completion.

