Bridge Housing has partnered with Homes NSW on a new urban renewal project that envisions the delivery of around 355 new social, affordable and disability support homes in the heart of Sydney.

A development application was recently lodged by Bridge Housing with the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI), with the plan currently on public exhibition for community feedback until 4 December 2024.

Located at 600-660 Elizabeth Street Redfern, opposite Redfern Oval, the proposed development presents an unprecedented opportunity to deliver new social, affordable and disability support housing at scale in an inner-city location where it’s needed most as part of a vibrant community precinct.

In addition to the homes, the proposal includes a large new community facility for Redfern locals to replace the existing ageing PCYC facility, as well as a new head office for Bridge Housing to service and support all new residents, and the broader community.

The development is contingent upon sourcing of funding streams to be able to provide more homes for women and children escaping domestic violence, older women at risk of homelessness, Aboriginal households, and key workers who could otherwise not be able to live within the Redfern area.

Bridge Housing, with Capella Capital, have pulled together a diverse group of architects including Hayball as precinct executive architect and design architect for two of the four buildings; Silvester Fuller and Architecture AND to design the remaining two buildings; and Aspect Studios for the landscape design. The design has also been informed by a Designing with Country process facilitated by Yerrabingin with feedback and input sought from the local Aboriginal community.

“Elizabeth Street Redfern is a prime example of how the community housing sector through organisations like Bridge Housing, are working in partnership with government and the private sector to deliver social and affordable housing at scale and make a swift impact to the state’s housing crisis,” Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Rose Jackson says.

“We recognise that we cannot tackle the housing crisis alone, but through partnerships, innovation, and a shared commitment to creating sustainable housing solutions for the people of NSW, we can make meaningful change.”

Bridge Housing chief executive officer Laurie Leigh says: “The significance of Redfern Place as a social and affordable housing community cannot be understated. This scalable, replicable model will keep this vibrant community knitted together, enhancing lives and lessening the impact of the affordability crisis.

Our ability to support new social and affordable housing residents onsite will create a sustainable, culturally appropriate legacy for future Redfern.”

Render credit: DIM Studio