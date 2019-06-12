Brickworks sponsored talk on architectural narratives a foundation of Saturday Indesign

Now in its 17th year, Saturday Indesign has evolved into more than just a one-day design extravaganza. It is in fact, an event that connects the best local and international products from leading brands, together with the architecture and design industry.

Held this year in what some call the ‘design capital of Australia’, Saturday Indesign will transform Melbourne into an unforgettable design experience with its unique showroom-based showcase with every single location doing something new – whether that is exhibiting a new product, hosting a talks or workshop, providing prize giveaways or offering interactive installations that will transform Melbourne into an unforgettable design experience.

Saturday Indesign exhibitor Brickworks Building Products is one of Australia’s largest building product companies, with a stable of brands dedicated to manufacturing high-quality products.

For Saturday Indesign, Brickworks will be partnering with design firm SJB to underline the event’s commitment to inspire, support, create and build better environments and places for communities.

So for those architects, builders, designers and everyone else that appreciates unique and exceptional design, Saturday Indesign is a not-to-be-missed event, together with the Brickworks hosted event: On Belonging: Narrative and Cultural Expression in Architecture and Design.

Moderated by Saturday Indesign ambassador Kim Bridgland – recent winner of the NGV Architecture Commission and the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander War Memorial, this talk will explore design and architecture as a vessel to communicate, or to reflect the cultural and historical narratives that can shape our cities and identities.

For more information, go to https://www.saturdayindesign.com/session/belonging-narrative-cultural-expression-architecture-design/

Image: Arc / Koichi Takada