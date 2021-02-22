The Four Pillars gin distillery is set to expand, with the Breathe Architecture designed project now commencing its construction process.

Located in Healesville in Victoria’s Yarra Valley, the $6 million expansion will see a world class facility that includes new hospitality, production, bottling, and events facilities.

The distillery hopes to be able to double its visitor capacity to 200,000 people a year, once construction is completed.

Continuing their commitment to sustainability and community, the project will create countless new and local jobs, while ensuring that the environmental impact of the distillery is minimal.

The original site of the distillery is an old timber farm that was restored and turned into Four Pillars’ headquarters. Cameron Mackenzie, co-founder of Four Pillars, says the expansion couldn’t come at a better time for the award-winning gin brand.

“When we began making Four Pillars, the Yarra Valley was always intended to be our home and when we found our original site, we couldn’t believe our luck. When the opportunity came to buy the land next door, we simply had no choice but to roll the dice and back our Yarra Valley dream to the hilt.”

A Breathe Architecture statement revealed the primary ideas for the concept revolved around function and presence, and ensuring that there was a correct mix of hospitality and practical spaces.

“It was about paying close attention to public spaces, without sacrificing the amenity of the building and its industrial purpose. We embraced the idea of authenticity through natural materials and ‘portals’ into the industrial areas, whilst celebrating the Yarra Ranges location through a strategic landscape strategy.”

Four Pillars has been named the world’s best gin producer by the International Wine and Spirit Competition for two years running, making Australia’s favourite gin officially the world’s best. The expansion, due to be completed in 2021 will only further enhance the reputation of the brand, while gifting it with a world class distillery.

Image: Breathe Architecture/Neverstop