Waste reduction, repurposing and recycling are recurring themes among the 33 finalists of Banksia Sustainability Awards, Australia’s longest running and prestigious sustainability awards program.

Breathe Architecture was named one of the finalists by the Banksia Foundation, which announced the shortlist for the awards. Spanning 10 categories, Banksia Sustainability Awards celebrate sustainable development by businesses, communities, individuals and governments, and recognise them for innovation and excellence in environmental and social stewardship.

“After what has been an extremely challenging year, we are keen to celebrate those who are striving to make positive change,” says Banksia Foundation CEO Graz van Egmond.

“Our judges were blown away by the quality of the entries. In spite of COVID-19, change-makers across Australia are innovating and collaborating to do their bit to improve life on the planet.”

Among the finalists are an online marketplace that reduces food waste by enabling food suppliers to sell their quality surplus products at a discount to the food service industry; technology to trap restaurants’ grease waste and sell it for biofuel; Australia’s first Circular Economy Precinct that renews, repairs and repurposes goods; a program to change the way the water industry views its ‘wastes’ by considering them as resources; and a buyback and re-sell service from a national furniture company.

The awards shortlist also includes projects to restore natural environments, increase renewable energy and build more resilient communities among many more.

Breathe Architecture has been nominated for their residential project, Arkadia in the ‘Medium business’ category. The studio has partnered with DKO Architecture and Oculus to create large-scale residential developments that bring together the best of community, sustainability and good design.

Winners of the Banksia Sustainability Awards will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on 24 March 2021.