Discover Hassell’s new playful, vibrant workplace design for MinterEllison in Perth.

The space breaks the mould of traditional law firm spaces, embracing a playful design that puts staff well-being at the forefront.

“MinterEllison’s Perth workplace is a testament to our design team’s commitment to creating an energising and calming environment, drawing inspiration from the city’s natural light and its vibrant sunsets,” says the Hassell team.

“By focusing on the well-being of its staff, the firm is not just reimagining the workspace but also setting a new standard for law offices everywhere.”

Situated in the newly completed One The Esplanade commercial tower designed by Hassell, MinterEllison’s new workplace celebrates its people by prioritising staff experiences including health and wellbeing.

In a departure from traditional law firm layouts, open work areas along the periphery offer unobstructed views of the Derbarl Yerrigan and Supreme Court Gardens. The large structural column grid of the building allows for a flexible layout, ensuring that the best views are accessible to all team members.

Client meeting and arrival zones are centrally positioned for ease of access, privacy, and immersion into MinterEllison’s dynamic workplace culture.

The adaptable design embodies the firm’s vision of fostering deeper client connections by inviting visitors beyond the standard public spaces and meeting rooms and into staff breakout space.

At the heart of this workplace design is a deliberate blurring of boundaries between different spaces, ensuring a fluidity that enhances both functionality and aesthetics.

An interconnecting stairway and social hub positioned equidistant from all work areas encourage open interaction and collaboration among staff.