The design for the $67 million Breakfast Creek Green Bridge is now finalised with the Brisbane City Council lodging a development application for the project.

The proposed pedestrian and cycle bridge links Newstead to Albion in the city's inner-east and joins the Lores Bonney Riverwalk extension, providing an enhanced active transport link that makes it safer and more convenient to walk or ride along the river from the inner city to the northern suburbs.

Following the release of the concept design last year, the Council carried out a community consultation exercise, with the feedback informing the final design.

Key highlights of the Breakfast Creek Green Bridge include a distinctive 80-metre arch bridge spanning across Breakfast Creek; dedicated pathways for pedestrians and cyclists; an upgraded extension to the Lores Bonney Riverwalk at Cameron Rocks Reserve; a new bridge landing at Newstead Park; and ongoing active transport connections along Breakfast Creek Road and Newstead Avenue to Newstead Terrace.

The Breakfast Creek project is part of the Council’s $550 million Green Bridges Program, which aims to build new green bridges across Brisbane to make it even easier to get around the city on foot, by bike or scooter, or by connecting with public transport. The bridges program would not only reduce traffic congestion but also stimulate the local economy and create jobs during the pandemic.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said that the Breakfast Creek bridge will provide a critical connection for people along the new Lores Bonney Riverwalk as well as from the 2032 Brisbane Olympics Athletes' Village at Northshore Hamilton to the city.

“This stretch is a key connector for the Olympics Athletes Village at Northshore Hamilton and the Breakfast Creek Green Bridge will be a critical transport link for the 2032 Games,” Cr Schrinner explained.

“The final design, which has been submitted as part of the application, has been refined following community feedback, and shows an 80-metre-long bridge with an arch design.

“The colouring has been chosen to reflect the area’s Moreton Bay Fig Trees and the Newstead Park landing point, mindfully designed to integrate with the park’s heritage feel,” he added.

Subject to approvals, Council expects a contract to be awarded by late 2021 and construction of the green bridge to start in early 2022, with completion by late 2023.

Images: Brisbane City Council