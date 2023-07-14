Bradfield’s first building, the Hassell-designed Advanced Manufacturing and Research Facility (AMRF), has recently hit a major milestone, with the facility’s concrete slabs now officially poured.

Once complete, the mixed-use building will comprise a viewing centre, office space, exhibition and event spaces and Hitachi’s Kyoso Creation Centre.

Western Parkland City Authority Chair Jennifer Westacott says the building will be a sustainable entity from the ground floor pour up.

“Our first concrete pour brings us a major step closer to delivering the newest, most advanced building in Australia’s newest, most innovative city,” she says.

“This development is an investment in Australia’s ingenuity. The AMRF will house technology that will deliver everything from 3D printing with powdered metals, to cutting and milling high-precision objects for industries such as aerospace and Formula One.”

The building has been composed in a shell of modular, sustainable materials, including Green Star concrete, which features waste by-products of power station coal combustion and iron and steelmaking.

It is anticipated a suite of high-skilled, high-paying jobs will be created as part of the building’s construction and operation. The NSW Government anticipates Bradfield will become the national capital of advanced manufacturing.

“AMRF will connect manufacturers with world-class technologies and opportunities, helping local businesses to grow,” Westacott continues.

“The pouring of the lower ground concrete slab is a major milestone for Bradfield City Centre. This building will put Western Parkland City at the centre of some of the biggest global industrial advancements.”

Construction will now momentarily pause for the slab to cure, before construction of the building’s frame will commence. The facility is on track for completion in early 2024.