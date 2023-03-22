Boutique hotel encapsulates Palm Beach chic

Plus Architecture’s outstanding contribution to the built environment in south east Queensland is set to continue, with the development approval of the Palm Beach Hotel.

Comprising 126 rooms across six storeys and first-rate amenities, the $120 million project will cater for demand for high-end temporary accommodation within the region.

“Being such a significant project, our team took a considered approach to create a standout development in an increasingly discerning market,” says Plus’ Danny Juric.

Palm Beach has quickly become a premier Gold Coast suburb, with its beachfront views highly sought after from both tourists and homebuyers. The coastal, curvaceous design will build on Plus’ standing in the region, with a rooftop pool, gym, spa, and in-house dining to be located within the building.

“We wanted to create a space that makes our guests feel something special. It’s about the entire experience. A perfect blend of beauty, luxury, and premium quality with a calm, lush, and peaceful serenity,” says Robert Steer, Head of Steer Developments.

“We have always appreciated the Gold Coast’s lifestyle and are excited to contribute to its beauty and make an everlasting impact on the southern Gold Coast.

“While the northern end of the Gold Coast is flooded with hotels, the southern end is ripe for a luxury offering. Along with Mondrian set to open in Burleigh, the timing is perfect for an additional prestige hotel at Palm Beach.”

Palm Beach Hotel will be located at 1081-1089 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach. Construction is anticipated to begin later this year, with completion expected in 2025.