Rising demand for boutique childcare centres shown by healthy sales
A new state-of-the-art childcare centre in East Brunswick, Victoria is expected to premium price to the seller, reflecting the rising demand for childcare services across Australia.
Boutique-childcare-centre-sale-in-East-Brunswick-1732008911.png

A new state-of-the-art childcare centre in East Brunswick, Victoria is expected to premium price to the seller, reflecting the rising demand for childcare services across Australia.

Situated on the ground floor of the eight-storeyed apartment building at 11-15 Brunswick Road, the childcare centre has been leased for 10 years to HEI Schools, a boutique childcare provider with a national presence. HEI Schools delivers a combination of Australian and Finnish early childhood education and high quality care to children aged 6 weeks to 5 years.

HEI Schools Brunswick East has a permit for 50 places. While the residents of the apartments in the building have expressed interest, the facility is also expected to address the needs of neighbouring areas, thanks to the presence of 10 primary schools within 2km of the centre.

According to an IBISWorld report, the market size of the childcare services industry in Australia in 2022 is $13.7 billion and expected to increase 2.8 percent this year, represemting an annualised growth over the past 5 years (2017–2022) of 2.1 percent.

Image source: HEI Schools Brunswick East

