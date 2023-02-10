Construction on the Hames Sharley-designed Boston Commons has begun at Cedar Woods’ Williams Landing, following a sod turn ceremony held last week.

Located in Melbourne’s west, Boston Commons is a seven-storey building housing 77 strata offices that vary between 45 and 96 sqm, as well as five ground floor retail suites. Hames Sharley have prioritised user experience, with a material palette reflective of inner-city architecture and the office suites on level 3 featuring outdoor terrace areas. Onsite parking, end-of-trip facilities and two conference centres headline the list of amenities.

Cedar Woods’ Victorian Development Director James Bovell says Boston Commons will cater for those looking to work closer to home as opposed to the CBD.

“Williams Landing is fast emerging as one of the leading destinations for suburban offices in Melbourne’s west. With the addition of Boston Commons, Cedar Woods is proud to offer a new vision for suburban workplaces, one which meets the current and future needs of workers and businesses in today’s ever-changing workplace landscape,” he says.

Boston Commons will allow for workers in the west to work closer to home, with 85 percent of workers opting for spaces in close proximity as opposed to the CBD, as per Essensys. Office space has been snapped up in quick succession, with the office suites achieving a 98 percent sell-through rate.

Wyndham City Planning and Liveability Director Peter McKinnon says the sell-through rate signals the growth and development of both Williams Landing and broader Wyndham.

“Wyndham has experienced an increase in local employment of over 23 percent in the last five years. Boston Commons will make a significant contribution to our local economy, attracting new businesses to Wyndham.”

Boston Commons will add to four existing buildings in Williams Landing, developed by Cedar Woods: the Target Australia Headquarters located at 2 Kendall Street, 107 Overton Road, 101 Overton Road, and 111 Overton Road as well as the Williams Landing Shopping Centre.

Completion of Boston Commons is estimated for mid 2024.