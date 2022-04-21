Australia’s arts sector has certainly taken a hit with the effects of COVID-19. If the constant cancelling and rescheduling hadn’t put the industry on its knees, the most recent Federal Budget’s allocation towards the arts has certainly got it on all fours.

Arts and culture saw its funding drop from $159 million to just $20.3 million. Additionally, a number of arts projects are being rejected, including Sydney’s 52 Phillip Street Hotel. Hansen Yuncken is intent on revitalising communities post-pandemic, irrespective of the challenges associated with doing so. The building company’s 2021 projects included Eos by SkyCity, a luxury hotel in Adelaide with a multitude of entertainment offerings, and Melbourne’s unprecedented Victorian Pride Centre, which were a shot in the arm for their local economies.

“Underpinning our corporate values is a desire to make a real difference to the communities in which we work. The $35 million Victorian Pride Centre project ticks all the boxes when it comes to engaging local and diverse communities, and we are extremely proud to bring this important hub to the St Kilda neighbourhood,” says Hansen Yuncken CEO, Peter Salveson.

The $66 million redevelopment of Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre provided Hansen Yuncken with an opportunity to showcase its expertise in delivering a project fit for the 21st century, while respecting the structure’s design language.

“Being able to deliver such a monumental project at a time when the arts sector is hurting from COVID-19 means a great deal. Giving Her Majesty’s Theatre a new breath of life will help to drive visitors back to Adelaide’s entertainment scene after a tough couple of years,” Salveson says.

The construction of the Greater Shepparton Secondary College (GSSC) in Victoria bolstered the local community throughout the build, with Hansen Yuncken supporting the local community along the way. The company donated $10,000 to Shepparton Foodshare to bring food to the tables of local families living in isolation. A 1,270 litre freezer was also provided to the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project. The company also planted trees at the GSSC in collaboration with social enterprise ConnectGV, which enabled the organisation to provide meaningful long-term employment for workers with disability within their nursery complex.

“Not only did Hansen Yuncken have the opportunity to support the Shepparton community while constructing GSSC, part of our project delivery team involved school alumni who attended Shepparton High as students themselves, many moons ago,” says Salveson.

“Bringing those team members back to help transform a place that holds memories for them was very special, it was nostalgic for them and certainly strengthened the community connection in the build.

“After Victorian students have faced an undeniably challenging past couple of years of remote learning during COVID, a world leading education hub like GSSC will be a game changer for Shepparton students to replenish lost opportunities.

“With its three ‘neighbourhoods’, double gymnasium and Enterprise and Innovation Centre, among other features, GSSC will help students feel reconnected, both mentally and physically.

“Hansen Yuncken is excited to be playing a key role in Australia’s post-pandemic recovery through meaningful, considered and relevant construction. Project by project, we are reinserting life back into Australia, across rural towns and capital cities alike.”

For more information, visit www.hansenyuncken.com.au.

Image: Supplied