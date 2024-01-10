Visitors to the Italian city of Bologna will not be able to experience the famous Garisenda and Asinelli towers for a few years, with the Municipality of Bologna closing down the surrounding areas amidst fears of collapse of the leaning Garisenda tower.

Built in the 12th century, the medieval towers are a major tourist attraction in Bologna. While Garisenda is 47 metres tall, Asinelli towers at over 97 metres. Garisenda, which finds mention in Dante’s The Divine Comedy as well as in the literary works of Charles Dickens and Goethe, has a four degree tilt, more than the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Technical monitoring undertaken by the city council found deterioration of the structure at the base, leading to the decision to cordon off the area around the two towers until restoration is completed. The council also confirmed the temporary closure of the Asinelli tower.

Deeming the situation as highly critical, the Municipality has decided to construct a temporary metal structure around the tower, which is expected to cost $7 million and will be crowdfunded. The metal barrier is part of the civil protection plan to create a containment zone and keep the area safe for pedestrians and buildings around the tower, and will be completed this year.

However, the conservation and restoration work may take years to complete, with Bologna mayor Matteo Lepore estimating a cost in excess of $32.60 million and a timeframe of at least 10 years to restore and consolidate the tower. Until then, Garisenda will be out of bounds for visitors.

The council has also engaged Fagioli S.p.A., a world-leading engineering company in the transport, handling and special lifting of mega structures, to execute the safety work of the Garisenda tower.

Interestingly, Garisenda has been leaning for centuries – the tower’s original height of 60 metres was reduced to 47 metres in the 14th century when the tilt was first noticed.

Image: Comune Bologna