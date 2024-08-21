Shortly after the Paris Olympic frenzy has come to an end, an innovative proposal has been launched to reimagine Brisbane's Northshore as a vibrant new precinct supporting housing, business, recreation, tourism and a Games-ready sports and entertainment stadium, under a transformative scheme, Northshore Vision 2050.

The bold vision comes as Australia celebrates its stellar performance at Paris 2024 and looks ahead to the Brisbane 2032 Games.

The scheme is the brainchild of the Brisbane Design Alliance, a team of specialist designers in architecture, engineering and planning that unites the local and global expertise of Buchan, HKS, NRA Collaborative, Aurecon and Nikken Sekkei.

According to HKS Director Andrew Colling, Northshore Vision 2050 leverages underutilised industrial land to realise the potential of the Brisbane River and deliver a valuable social and economic legacy for South East Queensland – one that gives back to the community.

"The vision of the Brisbane Design Alliance is to make Brisbane an even greater city, now and into the future," says Colling.

"Our Northshore scheme responds to projected population growth over the next 25 years, providing a mixed-use precinct unmatched in Queensland, located on the shores of our famous river and supported by a private finance model that will minimise cost to the State."

The scheme is underpinned by the creation of a mixed-use urban renewal zone that will add significant value to the fabric of Brisbane as a city and gateway to Southeast Queensland.

Northshore Vision 2050 proposes a dramatic, world-class 60,000-seat stadium with an adjacent aquatic centre, wave pool, and retail and hospitality zone.

Pedestrian promenades extending east and west maximise access to the river, opening up the precinct as a new tourism destination that provides a unique riverfront experience and is accessible by ferry.

Newly created public open spaces, elevated gardens, recreational canals and cultural venues acknowledge the rich First Nations history of the site and reinstate the pre-colonial profiles of the river edge.

Buchan principal Phil Schoutrop says the scheme would be staged to create a dynamic, mixed-use precinct that will respond to the rapidly changing needs of Brisbane.

"Stage One would establish a sports and entertainment precinct that accommodates the 2032 Olympics. It includes the stadium, warm-up facilities, and a 2,500 apartment athletes’ village, alongside hotel, restaurant and leisure amenities," Schoutrop says.

"This combination of uses will allow for activation every day of the year, with the stadium complementing a much broader community offer."

Subsequent stages over the following 15 years would integrate an additional 12,000 residential apartments and townhouses; enterprise, innovation and cultural zones; and a specialist high performance sports science and sports medicine zone.

A central park would provide public green open space. An elevated, landscaped walkway or ‘highline’ would connect the precinct to Doomben Station while a green pedestrian bridge over the river would link the site to the suburb of Bulimba.

Colling says the scheme addresses the challenges of the city's existing sports infrastructure.

"We love the Gabba and its history, but its potential will always be constrained by its narrow site," said Colling,” he says.

"A new, world-class stadium at Northshore can be purpose-built for cricket and Aussie Rules while creating a unique Brisbane 2032 Olympics experience and venue to be proud of. Having direct connection to the river and views from inside the stadium back to the CBD will showcase our city's natural beauty, river setting and sub-tropical climate to the world.

"'Northshore Vision 2050' will provide the legacy Brisbane deserves, creating sporting, community, transport, leisure, cultural and commercial infrastructure as an investment in Brisbane's long term economic, environmental and social sustainability.”

Schoutrop points out to the successful legacy of Olympic and Paralympic Games-driven urban regeneration at Stratford in the UK.

"London used the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games to turn industrial land in the city's east into a precinct that is now a thriving place to live and work, with enviable sports and wellness facilities. We can do the same in Brisbane. Our design-led scheme optimises land use and investment to make the most of this exciting period of growth and opportunity."

Image: https://brisbanedesignalliance.au/