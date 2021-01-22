Blueprint provides long-term vision for Sydney’s post-pandemic recovery

The City of Sydney has presented a blueprint of the planning framework that will guide the future development of the city, stimulate economic growth and support the community.

Considered the most elaborate planning review of the city centre in more than four decades, the Central Sydney Planning Strategy will play a critical role in helping the city recover from the multiple impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planning strategy provides a long-term vision for promoting job creation and economic growth, while protecting the inner-city’s heritage and public spaces, Lord Mayor Clover Moore says.

“By providing for buildings taller than 300m and creating increased employment space, while ensuring high-quality design and protecting our important public places, this strategy provides a vision for the city’s commercial, residential and recreational future.

“Our communities, businesses, landowners and industries have all had the opportunity to contribute to the development of this strategy. It will help us lay the foundations for the city’s recovery from the devastating economic and social impacts of the coronavirus and maintain Sydney’s status as an attractive place for business investment.

“We will protect, enhance and expand Central Sydney’s heritage, public places and open spaces for all to use and enjoy,” she added.

Based on extensive consultation and three years of block-by-block research, the blueprint will allow the city to grow with new skyscrapers that won’t block sunlight on treasured public spaces such as Hyde Park, the Royal Botanic Gardens, Martin Place and Wynyard Park.

The planning strategy focuses on strengthening public open spaces, accessibility and connections to make moving around the city more enjoyable for workers, residents and visitors.

Additionally, Council will ask the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces to amend the regulations to allow for a contributions levy of up to 3 per cent on new developments. The levy will be used to fund new infrastructure to support the increase in floor space in the planning proposal, and ensure Central Sydney remains an attractive place for investment.