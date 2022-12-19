CDA Design Group has released the renders of the fifth and final community park at AVID Property Group’s Bloomdale community, which will provide seven hectares of green space to the community and wider Diggers Rest area.

Valued at $1.3 million, the park will act as a sister to the $1 million Floré Park completed earlier this year. CDA Associate Landscape Architect, Adam Pappas, says community consultation has influenced the park’s design, which caters for all age groups with a number of traditional play elements.

“By listening to the community and taking on their feedback, future parks are becoming better utilised and more enjoyable for local residents,” he says.

The park will link to Floré Park via a pedestrian bridge across the central linear reserve, with similar colours, materials and planting to Floré allowing for congruency. Pappas says a 7-metre-high play tower will provide entertainment for young families.

“The tower has significant play value including a tube and dual slide as well as several unique entry points, a fireman’s pole, voice tubes, rain-wheel and monkey bars.”

AVID Property Group Project Director, Danny Boubli, says the fifth Bloomdale Park will provide both estate residents and the community of Diggers Rest more opportunities to meet and play.

“The park design incorporates lots of comfortable seating, a barbecue area, and open green areas so the community can make the most of the tranquil location for larger social gatherings or relaxed weekly catch ups,” he says

“There will be a number of turnkey townhomes fronting the new park providing residents with a green space right on their doorstep, so they can enjoy both the ease of a low maintenance home, and convenience of park amenities.”

In addition to the play tower, nature-based play zones, custom seating areas and sheltered alfresco BBQ areas and picnic seating will also be created. In addition, the new park will also feature a large gecko sculpture by Phil Stray, which will be built in situ with concrete and mosaic.

The $1.3 million park is due to commence construction in early 2023 and reach completion before the end of the year.