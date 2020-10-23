Block's City of Mundurah branding places as finalist at City Nation Place Awards 2020

Block is one of only nine finalists globally in the ‘Best Use of Design’ category at the City Nation Place Awards 2020.

These Awards celebrate world-class place branding projects that promote the reputation of cities, regions or nations; promote tourism; attract talent or investment; or increase economic competitiveness.

Block has been nominated for ‘Woven by Waterways – A City with the Heart of a Village’ – a strategic branding campaign for the City of Mandurah.

In 2018, Mayor Rhys Williams called for the creation of a citizen-led vision for the City of Mandurah that would guide the city for the next 20 years.

Block collected insights from over 2,000 citizens via workshops, community-led discussions and surveys. This led to a new Vision Statement, ‘Woven by Waterways – A City with the Heart of a Village’, which forms the heart of Block’s approach to designing the brand identity, along with a practical system for communicating everything from community events through to rates notices.

The brandmark – a geometric, abstract ‘M’ – reflects Mandurah’s values as a place surrounded by unique waterways, where the wellbeing of people and our environment are nurtured, the community can thrive and entrepreneurship is celebrated.

Block’s designs are also inspired by Mandurah’s original name, ‘Mandjoogoordap’, as it is known to local Noongar people.

This means ‘Meeting Place of the Heart’, and Block and City of Mandurah invited First Nations elders to advise on an appropriate colour palette inspired by the six Noongar seasons. A spokesperson for the City Nation Place Awards 2020 says: “We are delighted to have received a record number of entries for the Awards this year, from cities, regions, and countries all over the world.”

“The range of entries and the strategies and thinking they represent provide ample evidence of the continuing creativity and commitment of destination marketing organisations, economic development teams, and investment promotion organisations working to deliver value and support to their place communities.”

Mark Braddock, Creative Director and Co-Founder at Block, says: “The rebrand of a Local Government Area can be controversial. People see a logo OCTOBER 14TH, 2020 change, but they don’t always see the incremental value of a new communication system.”

“By engaging the community at every stage of this project, people could see a City stepping out of its own shadow. It’s a project we’re immensely proud of – and being recognised by the prestigious jury at the City Nation Place Awards is the icing on the cake.”

Block is the only finalist from Western Australia to make the shortlist, with just four Australian finalists overall. The winners of the City Nation Place Awards 2020 will be announced on 12 November.