The NSW Government is seeking a development partner for the renewal of a 3.6-hectare parcel of Government-owned land currently home to the Sydney Fish Market in Sydney’s Blackwattle Bay.

Residential housing on the site, which was earlier limited by land-use controls to 50 percent, will now be increased to 70 per cent, adding approximately 300 additional homes, while the remaining 30 percent of the land will have commercial development.

This redevelopment project is the last piece of the Blackwattle Bay puzzle, a 10-hectare precinct bookended by the new Sydney Fish Market and the new Bank Street Park under the Anzac Bridge.

“The NSW Government is focused on delivering housing and building communities,” Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper says. “Blackwattle Bay will provide much-needed housing supply, while unlocking the economic and social potential of the area and creating thousands of jobs.”

By partnering with the private sector, the NSW Government is looking to deliver high quality public places, including a foreshore promenade, and more than three hectares of public open space. Revenue generated from the private development partner will be used to fund the state’s housing initiatives.

Importantly, the 30,000 square metres of public domain will be prioritised for delivery, with a planning determination for the new 1.1-hectare Bank Street Park expected shortly.

The renewal project will also improve access to and from the area with the future Pyrmont Metro Station nearby, while new parks, walkways, cycleways, and a generous 20 to 30-metre wide foreshore promenade will complete a 15-kilometre continuous harbourside walk between Woolloomooloo and Rozelle Bay.

“Once complete, the precinct will be connected to a range of local public transport options, public open space and the iconic new Sydney Fish Market, which is expected to welcome over 6 million visitors per year,” Kamper says.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform Blackwattle Bay into a lively world-class waterfront precinct alongside Sydney’s harbour, for all to enjoy.”

Expressions of Interest are now open for qualified and experienced developers to help deliver this world-class precinct, with submissions closing on 19 August 2024.