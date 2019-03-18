Blacktown shopping complex flushed over best toilet award

Westpoint Shopping Centre in Blacktown, NSW has been named Australia’s Best Bathroom for 2019.

Westpoint beat runner-up ‘P!NK Ladies’ at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre (BEC) to the top spot. Others to receive acknowledgement as highly commended were; Wynnum Plaza in Brisbane, Bathroom 54 at Sydney Airport and a private property on Glenmore Rd in Sydney.

Now in its fifth year, the eagerly anticipated competition is run by Total Facilities, Australia’s largest facilities management exhibition, taking place next week (20th – 21st March) at ICC Darling Harbour, Sydney.

“The aim of the competition is to encourage awareness of some of the best bathrooms in Australia among facilities and workplace management professionals,” says Andrew Lawson, Total Facilities event manager. “We have been so impressed with the quality of competition entries this year. The level of innovation and adoption of new technologies has been outstanding.”

“Amenities are often treated as spaces of necessity. Challenging that way of thinking, QIC committed to providing their customers with something more,” says Magdalena Uscinowicz, national interior design manager at i2C Architects, the architectural and interiors firm who were charged with the design for QIC’s Westpoint Shopping Centre.

“As a result, the design team were able to push design boundaries and set benchmarks in the industry by proving the human experience can be enhanced in any space.”

Each year the Best Bathroom Facility competition is open to public bathrooms in spaces such as commercial buildings, shopping centres, hotels or recreational grounds. But they must go above and beyond in the design and innovation stakes.