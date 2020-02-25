GHD designs Blackrock Camp project

GHD has designed Blackrock Camp project, the regional hub for training and peacekeeping units and police in Fiji.

The project comes as an ode to Australia and Fiji commitment to defence cooperation made in mid-September, 2019.

“Australia and Fiji have reaffirmed our two nations’ commitment to an enduring defence relationship during a five-day visit to Australia by Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, the Honourable Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama as a Guest of Government,” according to a joint media release by Australian Minster for Defence and Minister for National Security, Defence and Foreign Affairs (Fiji).

The Blackrock Camp Project will deliver a United Nations Pre-Deployment Training base, comprising 17 new buildings – the project running from September 2019 to December 2020.

Working alongside the Department of Defence, GHD has delivered a collaborative and accelerated program.

“From the outset, the GHD team understood our strategic vision for this project and worked with us to realise our aims and objectives,” says Major Mick Sipple, Department of Defence.

“GHD’s Blackrock Camp project team won the company’s 2020 Client Service Award in Australia for effective collaboration with the Australian Department of Defence to deliver a world-class facility,” according to GHD.

In October 2019, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was taken on a site-tour and met the workers and made a small speech to those present.

“This is in our national interest. I am not just here because I love Fiji – I do, I think that is fairly evident – but I love Australia and having this partnership particularly in these areas for the redevelopment of this site for the purposes for which it is being committed, is very important to Australia also,” says PM Morrison.