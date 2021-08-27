Danish architect Bjarke Ingels has launched a residential design company that will create a range of affordable, modular homes, according to a report in Dezeen.

The company named Nabr will seek to rethink how housing is designed and developed.

"Our homes have only gotten more and more expensive, and arguably at a lower and lower quality," says Ingels.

"There's very little choice. Ninety-nine per cent of all homes are the same, but all people are actually different. There's a huge potential to reimagine this entire process, from end to end."

The company will offer residents the opportunity to co-design spaces that are tailored to their needs and develop buildings that are made from a series of modular elements that can be mass-manufactured and then assembled to create a variety of homes.

"We could embrace modularity as a force to maximise diversity," he continued. "We could create a system that can adapt to people and their environments, not the other way around. So when you're walking into a neighbourhood, you're not just walking into a home, you're walking into your home," he says.

"By reimagining the way we build our homes and the way we build our cities we can make healthy living the standard not just for the individual residents, but also for the communities and eventually for the entire planet," says Ingels

Text: dezeen.com & Image: nabr.com