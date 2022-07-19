There is nothing more important than the shaping of minds and educating them for the future wellbeing of society.

To this end, The Learning Space category in the 2022 INDE.Awards contributes the conduit by which this can happen. The design of exemplar buildings to support and assist education is now more developed than at any other time and the shortlist of The Learning category this year proves the point.

As supporter of The Learning category, Autex Acoustics is cognizant that a place that engenders education needs to be designed for today as well as future-focused. Learning is promoted through optimum surrounds, such as those acoustically enabled, and this contributes to a positive experience for students, teachers and the community.

While the shortlist in The Learning category all demonstrate progressive design with formal and informal spaces and inside and outside amenities, it is the connection to the environment that shines through projects this year.

Reflecting on the design continuum among the shortlist, Robert Jones, Technical and Development Manager, Autex, comments, “Biophilic design is a prominent feature of all the shortlisted entries. The prevailing way it is expressed is through timber, which was highlighted in nearly every project. However, many designers cleverly manipulated form and colour to bring the outdoors inside.”

Autex is particularly interested in this focus as Jones explains, “We believe biophilic design principles create calm and inspiring learning environments, and our new, Acoustic Timber™ was designed with biophilic design in mind. Available in panels, baffles, or ceiling tiles, Acoustic Timber is a high-performance acoustic treatment that realistically imitates timber.

As well as being lightweight and easy to install, what makes our product special is its carbon neutral and has a Group 1 fire rating; meaning it can be utilised in spaces traditional timber can’t be.”

Asked about favourite projects in the category, Jones responds, “For its flare, creativity, and acoustic consideration, Port Melbourne Secondary College stands out to us. The project has adeptly achieved its goal of incorporating materials to create a sensory experience but with a dual, acoustic purpose. In particular, the use of Autex’s Frontier system offers an appealing aesthetic to the ceiling – a visually significant component of the internal architecture – while adding greatly to how the space performs acoustically.

Additionally, we were very impressed with the creative way in which the many hard surfaces have been balanced to negate noise reverberations. In particular, the use of our Cube™ wall product, that is not only multi-functional and durable within the physically demanding learning environment, but also helps to improve the conditions where students learn best.”

As we count down the days until the INDE.Awards gala in Melbourne on 4th August, excitement is building for gala party celebrate.

“Autex Acoustics is most looking forward to seeing the dominant design themes and commonalities between individual winners and between categories. Of course, we will also be intrigued to see what acoustic treatments have been included to enhance each project.” adds Jones.

We look forward to meeting once again when the winners of the 2022 INDE.Awards will be announced. Mark the date, 4th August, in your diary and see you in Melbourne very soon.

The 2022 INDE.Awards Learning Space Shortlist

Proudly partnered by Autex Acoustics

Alatus, by fjmtstudio. Image by John Gollings

Alatus

fjmtstudio

Australia

Brisbane South State Secondary College, by BVN. Image by Christopher Frederick Jones

Brisbane South State Secondary College

BVN

Australia

Cannon Hill Anglican College D Block, by Reddog Architects with Blueline Architecture. Image by Christopher Frederick Jones

Cannon Hill Anglican College D Block

Reddog Architects in collaboration with Blueline Architecture

Australia

The Clendon Centre, by Architectus. Image by Trevor Mein

The Clendon Centre

Architectus

Australia

Cradle Coast Campus at West Park, University of Tasmania, by John Wardle Architects with Philp Lighton Architects & Room 11. Image by Anjie Blair

Cradle Coast Campus at West Park, University of Tasmania

John Wardle Architects with Philp Lighton Architects & Room 11

Australia

Froebel Carlton, by Silvester Fuller. Image by Shannon McGrath

Froebel Carlton

Silvester Fuller

Australia

The Hedberg, by LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA. Image by Natasha Mulhall

The Hedberg

LIMINAL Architecture with WOHA

Australia

Margaret Bailey Building, Ascham School, by BVN. Image by Katherine Lu

Margaret Bailey Building, Ascham School

BVN

Australia

Newshoots Greenhithe ECEC, by Copeland Associates Architects. Image by Kelvin Lim

Newshoots Greenhithe ECEC

Copeland Associates Architects

New Zealand/Aotearoa

Overnewton Anglican Community College Yirramboi Campus – New Middle School Building, by Law Architects. Image by Dianna Snape

Overnewton Anglican Community College Yirramboi Campus – New Middle School Building

Law Architects

Australia

Port Melbourne Secondary College, by Billard Leece Partnership (BLP). Image by Dianna Snape

Port Melbourne Secondary College

Billard Leece Partnership (BLP)

Australia

Ramlegh Park Primary School, by DesignInc & Brand Architects. Image by Dianna Snape

Ramlegh Park Primary School

DesignInc & Brand Architects

Australia

Discover the knowledge that powers the awards at the 2022 INDE.Summit. Reserve your exclusive early bird ticket and get 30% off the ticket price for a limited time.