Biophilia and wellness drive BVN’s sustainable design for Brisbane office tower

Development plans have been lodged by the developer, Bellevue Tce Properties for a new 46-storey office tower in central Brisbane.

Designed by BVN Architects, the proposed multi-storeyed A-Grade office space is located at 25 Mary Street and will be built on a site that currently has buildings owned by the Brisbane Hebrew Congregation as well as Bellevue Terrace Properties. The existing buildings will be knocked down for the proposed office tower, which will be situated behind a 135-year-old state heritage-listed synagogue, with a pedestrian cross block laneway connecting the two buildings.

The new office building will offer about 42,000sqm of office space. Design highlights include a two-level wellness centre featuring a gym and a pool, retail tenancies on the ground floor, a luxury penthouse on the top two levels with subtropical landscaping, tenant event spaces on the upper floors, and co-working spaces divided by three landscaped terraces on the other floors.

Each floor will also feature a ventilated workspace of about 180 square metres on the eastern side overlooking the Botanic Gardens. A sparkling facade will add dynamic character to the building.

According to BVN, biophilia, sustainability and occupant wellness are key elements that drive the design of the building. The development is targeting a 6 Star Green Star rating.