Citibank Singapore recently unveiled their largest wealth advisory hub globally in Singapore’s Central District, dedicated to their high net worth clients.

Featuring a thoughtful biophilic design to provide a unique banking experience to their clients, Citi Wealth Hub at 268 Orchard is designed by Singapore-based Ministry of Design, an integrated architectural, interior design and branding studio.

Citibank sought to create a wealth management centre that would deliver a unique wealth banking experience to their clients. Spread across an area of about 30,000 square feet (2,725 square metres) over four floors of the building at 268 Orchard Road in downtown Singapore, the proposed wealth hub would have plenty of client advisory rooms, flexible work areas and event spaces to host seminars and bespoke lifestyle events for clients among others.

The ‘banking conservatory’ design scheme conceptualised by Ministry of Design (MOD) won the global competition launched by Citibank Singapore last year inviting proposals to challenge the conventional interior design concepts associated with a high net worth banking experience.

MOD drew inspiration from the building’s soaring glass-lined atrium to create a focal point that would anchor the entire experience. The lush thriving indoor conservatory was paired with a series of lifestyle-inspired spaces nestled within or organised around it.

An observation deck, feature bar, banquette seating, lounge niches and garden meeting pods replace the conventionally staid waiting areas and formal meetings rooms of traditional banking environments.

Verdant and lush greenery, shrubs and trees are carefully choreographed to evoke an atmosphere where everything seems to flourish in a natural and sustainable manner, a nod to the ideals of holistic wealth management, explains MOD.

While the architects have used plenty of biophilic elements, their concept focusses on creating a cultured conservatory rather than a wild forest. Using a series of carefully detailed planter box arrangements – finished in gold tinted metal, edge lit and sinuous in shape to allow for pathways and meeting spaces, MOD was able to introduce a measure of control and order amidst nature’s abundance. A series of garden pods – fully fitted out with acoustic panels, TV screens and power points – nestle amongst these to create alternative discussion environments to the conventional meeting room.

All landscape design elements were created in collaboration with acclaimed landscape designers ICN Design with plant selection focussed on species that could thrive in shade conditions, and adapt easily to an air-conditioned environment. The plants are grown using hydroponics with LED grow lights also integrated to mimic natural sunlight.

Citibank’s new wealth hub also houses a series of spaces to accommodate support, administration and back-of-house operations. These spaces have been designed as a seamless extension of the main banking conservatory to provide a calm and comfortable work environment for the staff.

Photography: KHOOGJ