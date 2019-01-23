Chinese behemoths lead the trillion dollar giants of global construction

Global construction is a $USD 10 trillion per annum turnover industry with most of the biggest names based in Europe and China. Who are these billion-dollar giants involved in prestigious infrastructure development projects in Asia and North America?

Leading the pack is China Communications Construction, a multinational engineering and construction company specialising in the design, construction and operation of infrastructure assets, including highways, bridges, tunnels, railways, subways, airports, and marine ports. The $USD75 billion company is headquartered in Beijing, China and employs 100,000 people across its operations.

Power Construction Corporation is yet another Chinese major providing engineering, procurement, and construction services for the development of hydropower, water works, thermal power, new energy, and transmission and distribution projects across the world. Also headquartered in Beijing, China, the company boasts revenues in excess of $ USD 63 billion.

French construction majors include Vinci, a concessions and construction company founded in 1899 and operating in over 100 countries worldwide, and Bouygues, a blue chip company listed on Euronext Paris exchange. While the $USD 59.5 billion dollar Vinci is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, Bouygues, which has revenues of $USD 50.5 billion, operates out of the eighth arrondissement of Paris, France.

Grupo ACS - Actividades de Construcción y Servicios is a $USD 54-billion Madrid-based Spanish company specialising in civil and engineering construction, services and telecommunications projects.

The US is also represented in this billion-dollar club by Bechtel, an engineering, procurement, construction and project management company. Considered the largest construction company in the United States and the eighth largest privately owned American company, the San Francisco-based Bechtel boasts revenues of $USD 45 billion.

Other European companies in the list include Hocktief Aktiengesellschaft based in Essen, Germany with revenues of $USD 31 billion; Skanska AB, a $USD 25-billion Stockholm-based construction and project development company focused on the home market segment in the Nordic region, Europe and USA; and Austrian construction company Strabag, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with revenues of $USD 19.8 billion.

TechnipFMC is a London-based global leader in subsea, onshore, offshore, and surface technologies with revenues of $USD 18 billion.