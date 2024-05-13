The Victorian Government says it will outlay $1.7 billion towards new healthcare facilities and upgrades as part of its latest State Budget, with some 62 projects in the pipeline, reinforcing the work of architectural healthcare professionals.

A major focus of the investment is on expanding hospital capacity. $813 million will be directed towards the Northern Hospital, which will receive a brand new emergency department with a dedicated paediatric zone. Additionally, the hospital will benefit from a new mental health, alcohol and other drugs hub, along with extra inpatient beds.

The Monash Medical Centre will also see significant improvements with a $535 million expansion. This includes expanded maternity care facilities, new operating suites, and a brand new intensive care unit. The Austin Hospital will gain a completely new emergency department with its own dedicated paediatric zone thanks to a $275 million investment.

Upgrades are not limited to new builds. $118 million has been allocated to improve infrastructure at The Alfred, ensuring it can maintain its high standard of care. A $36 million Community Health Hub in the City of Melbourne will also be constructed, specifically designed to address alcohol and drug-related harm.

The government says that it has also scrapped plans to relocate the Royal Melbourne Hospital and Royal Women’s Hospital, in favour of redeveloping the existing Parkville site.

Victoria says it was advised by those commissioned to carry out the feasibility study that the work required to mitigate electromagnetic interference for the hospital’s sensitive medical instruments would be significant – resulting in significant delays and cost blowouts. The Allan-led Government says it hopes to build new homes for essential workers and Victorians at the Arden site. It describes the future Arden Precinct as a “thriving inner-city neighbourhood”.

The state government has also allocated $320 million to the Hospital Infrastructure Delivery Fund, which will continue planning work on a new hospital for West Gippsland and a new Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, plus upgrades to Dandenong and Wonthaggi Hospitals.

Image: Bendigo Hospital, designed by Bates Smart and Silver Thomas Hanley.