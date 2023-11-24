Billbergia has confirmed that it has submitted plans for the final stage, titled Bennelong Cove, of its masterplanned at Wentworth Point, designed by FJC Studio.

The final stage, which has been recently revised following community feedback, encompasses two 40-storey residential towers comprising 900 apartments in total. An amphitheatre, restaurants, cafes and a registered club and pub will activate the waterfront site. Parramatta Council will also provide $70 million worth of community and social infrastructure.

Billbergia also has designs providing community infrastructure, which includes a multi-purpose sports and recreation centre, a 16,000 sqm park and foreshore promenade featuring a number of public spaces including picnic and exercise areas and play spaces.

Two childcare centres are also planned for construction, one operated by Council and another by a private entity. A shuttle service from the community to Rhodes Station has been upgraded to electric vehicles, ensuring sustainable travel until the completion of the Parramatta Light Rail in 2031.

“We’ve collaborated with the architects and an independent design excellence jury to address feedback on the earlier scheme,” says Billbergia Development Director of Planning and Design, Saul Moran.

As a result, residential buildings are set back further from the water and have been reduced in height - consistent with the nearby Sekisui Sanctuary development.

“Billbergia has been involved in the Wentworth Point community for more than 15 years. In that time we’ve seen the transformation of the suburb from an underutilised former industrial site in 2008, to the thriving residential community it is today.

“Bennelong Cove is the critical final stage that will see the entire waterfront promenade activated and provide enhanced community infrastructure alongside the delivery of critically-needed new housing supply.”

Placemaking and resident amenity have been front of mind for both Billbergia and FJC, with a number of community events supported by a plethora of open spaces. A primary school has already opened, with a high school currently under construction. A Community Centre and Library is due to follow, along with a medical centre and retail facility.

Named a priority precinct by the NSW Government nearly a decade ago, Wentworth Point is now called home by 14,500 people. Named as Sydney’s third most liveable suburb, residents are well connected to employment, education and amenities via transport options including bus, ferry and rail at Rhodes.

Exhibition of the planning developments has now ceased, with a separate exhibition for $70 million worth of community infrastructure anticipated for early 2024.