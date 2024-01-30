Billbergia has confirmed the submission of a DA for a proposed 700-dwelling, 10-building precinct at Concord West.

A mix of one, two, three and four bedroom apartments will be constructed if the development is approved, along with 18 townhouses. 7,600 sqm of the development has been earmarked for retail and hospitality outlets, while the south end of the site will comprise a medical centre, gym and potentially a tavern.

The proposal comes with a request to alter height and floorspace regulations set by Canada Bay Council, as well as rezoning King Street to allow for a medium density, mixed-use development. Sitting in a prime location 11 kilometres from the Sydney CBD and eight kilometres from Parramatta, Billbergia hopes to create a “sustainable, transit-oriented development that re-integrates the site into its surroundings”.

“It was a landmark feat to secure a consolidated site of over 3 hectares, let alone one which offers seamless access into the adjacent Concord West railway station,” says Billbergia’s Development Director Rick Graf.

“Our vision for Concord West is strongly aligned with the NSW Government’s Transport Oriented Development Program. The redevelopment of this site will provide greater choice in housing, boost local employment, improve connectivity, and meet the needs of current and future residents for years to come.”

Council is willing to approve the proposal, providing there is a reduction to floorspaces and maximum building heights, likely at 20 metres as opposed to the 26-47 metre heights floated by Billbergia. A Council meeting in December saw Councillors elect to send the application to the Department of Planning with a request for gateway determination.

The plans allow for abundant outdoor space with a 2,500-square-metre green connection and neighbourhood park proposed to run across the site, increasing its permeability for both pedestrians and cyclists. Meanwhile, a new loop road connecting King and George Streets has also been included in the plans.

A new ground-level civic area would activate the site’s public domain, while an existing onsite childcare centre would also be integrated into the new development as part of Billbergia’s masterplan.

Billbergia have offered to pay for upgrades to the George and Pomeroy Streets intersection, as well as a new loop road connecting King and George Streets. In regards to building heights and floorspace, the developer believes the Planning Department will approve the plans as they stand due to the Minns Government’s desire for over-station developments.

If approved, the project is anticipated to create 460 jobs.