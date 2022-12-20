Two major projects announced in recent days in Sydney and Melbourne, are expected to provide a huge fillip to public infrastructure, with the proposed developments aiming to revitalise significant waterfront areas in these cities. Design and development partners have been announced for the Circular Quay Renewal project in Sydney and the Greenline Project in Melbourne.

The Circular Quay Renewal project in Sydney involves building new wharves, upgrading the train station, delivering new places for people to eat, drink and shop, creating more active transport connections, and improving public green spaces.

The Greenline Project in Melbourne envisions the revitalisation of the north bank of the Yarra River, and will see the development of five precincts by creating a 4km urban promenade of parks, open spaces, cultural activations and environmental renewal between Birrarung Marr and the Bolte Bridge.

Circular Quay Renewal, Sydney

The NSW Government has appointed CQC Partners, a consortium that includes Lendlease Construction, Capella Capital and BESIX Watpac as well as Tzannes, ASPECT Studios and WestonWilliamson+Partners, to drive forward the next phase of the revitalisation of Circular Quay. CQC also includes First Nations advisors to ensure the plans have a strong cultural connection with Circular Quay’s rich history and heritage.

“This partnership is a major milestone for Circular Quay’s revitalisation and brings us one step closer to transforming the centrepiece of Sydney’s beautiful harbour,” Transport for NSW director, Eastern Harbour City, Julie Sundqvist said.

“CQC will help to create a more dynamic precinct for visitors and locals to enjoy, and further elevate Circular Quay’s status as a stunning and unique destination revered globally.

“We look forward to working with CQC to deliver new and improved public spaces, connections, infrastructure and buildings that will breathe fresh life into one of Australia’s most visited destinations and a critical transport interchange in the heart of Sydney.”

The pre-concept design by CQC’s design team comprising of Tzannes, ASPECT Studios and WestonWilliamson+Partners, seeks to offer visitors to Circular Quay a chance to connect with Country in the heart of the harbour through the architecture, landscape, information, arts and cultural programming, and by preserving Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal heritage and history.

Greenline Project, Melbourne

The City of Melbourne has named a multidisciplinary design consortium comprising two of Australia's leading landscape architecture and design practices, ASPECT Studios and TCL to bring the ambitious, city-shaping Greenline Project to life.

The consortium will design all five interconnected precincts – Birrarung Marr, The Falls, River Park, Maritime and Saltwater Wharf – highlighting each area’s rich indigenous history. The two firms will work together on each precinct site, collaborating with Council, State Government and key project partners to create a shared vision for the Greenline Project Master Plan.

The Birrarung Marr precinct will be transformed with more than 450 metres of new boardwalks, a six-metre wide promenade, new native habitats and greening of the water’s edge.

“The Greenline Project is a transformative vision for our city and we’re thrilled to have two of Australia’s leading landscape architecture firms on board to help us make this vision a reality,” Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp says.

“The Greenline Project will help to revitalise the north bank of the Yarra River while also creating thousands of jobs, attracting waves of new visitors and injecting millions of dollars into our economy.”

According to the design partners, the Greenline Project will create an internationally known riverfront experience with the 4km long route being relinked by a series of ecologically and culturally rich spaces that connect people, the city, and the water.

The Greenline Project will acknowledge through design the relationship between the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung People and the Yarra River – Birrarung, with Indigenous elders, designers, researchers, and artists to be integral to the design process.

Matthew Mackay, studio director of ASPECT Studios, says, “We’re moved and galvanised by the City of Melbourne’s decision to select a team led by two Melbourne-based landscape architecture practices. It reaffirms Melbourne’s reputation as a centre of global design excellence, and will facilitate a deep collaboration between the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung Community and our design team.”

“The Greenline Project will demonstrate an unparalleled investment in public infrastructure, and it’s hard to overstate the transformative effects the Greenline Project will have on this city,” he adds.

TCL managing director, Perry Lethlean notes, “The Greenline Project represents the potential for a joyful recognition of country to guide a bold and dynamic reconnection to our river. The project offers an opportunity to work with an incredible team and alongside ASPECT, we are thrilled with the chance to form a collective vision that reflects the ideas and storylines of many generations of Melbourne design.”

Image credits:

Circular Quay Renewal: Source – Aspect Studios

Greenline Project: Source – City of Melbourne