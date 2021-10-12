Beulah has celebrated the topping out of its Provenance Camberwell project in Melbourne, with the developer eyeing off completion of the $30m build for early 2022.

Construction — undertaken by Iurada Property Group — is ahead of schedule in spite of a number of lockdowns and other hurdles. Designed by Elenberg Fraser, 12 luxury residences across three levels aim to set an unprecedented standard of sophistication.

Beulah Executive Director, Adelene Teh, says she is excited by the work undertaken by the construction company to get the project to the significant milestone ahead of schedule.

“We are very pleased with the progress made by Iurada in constructing Provenance Camberwell. During challenging times in Melbourne 2021, the project team worked together to operate safely and efficiently to move this incredible project forward ahead of schedule,” she says

“As the site begins to take shape with the topping out of the structure, it provides a real sense of the scale and form of Provenance. Redefining expectations of what it is to live in a multi-residential building, Provenance Camberwell is a boutique and unique offering, comprising direct lifts and private lobbies to a number of residences, spectacular finishes, Gaggenau appliances and views to Melbourne’s CBD from sun-filled outdoor terraces.”

lurada Director, Benjamin Iurada, says Provenance Camberwell remains on track and has experienced minimal delays in spite of a number of logistical headaches.

“We are in strict compliance with government regulations to ensure a safe, productive environment. We use online OHS systems, allowing workers to do morning inductions prior to coming to site, which helps with social distancing. We communicate internally, and collaborate externally with the client and design teams to continue moving the project forward,” he says.

“We are fortunate and grateful that the industry has been able to remain open, albeit at a reduced capacity lately, which allows our team to continue to strive towards delivering an excellent, quality development.”

Provenance Camberwell has played a pivotal role in revitalising Melbourne’s property market in its post-pandemic recovery.

“At its peak, this project will have approximately 50 people involved day-to-day. However in its overall construction, Provenance will bring together more than 100 employees across management, administration, planning, finance and specialised tradespeople on site,” lurada says.

Provenance Camberwell is set to be Beulah’s fourth project completed in the last 12 months, an admirable feat considering the number of lockdowns that have restricted Victoria.

A small number of residences remain within the development. For more information, head to provenancecamberwell.com.au.