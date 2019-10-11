Best movies of the NY Architecture and Design Film Festival

Best movies of the NY Architecture and Design Film FestivalThe founder of the New York Architecture and Design Film Festival, Kyle Bergman, has recommended five of the best films showing at the event this October.
Running from 16 – 20 October 2019, the festival will screen 25 short and feature-length architecture films, some of which are world premieres.
Here are some of the most anticipated screenings:
City Dreamers
Photography by Denise Scott Brown
A film depicting the careers of four top female architects and urban planners at a time when women in architecture were a rarity.
The New Bauhaus
This film chronicles the birth of Bauhaus and its spread to international acclaim. It shows how Bauhaus educator Laszlo Moholy-Nagy was an artist ahead of his time – with abilities in photography, painting, product design and architecture – and how this led him to develop a school that was about a broader creative education.
GOFF
Image credit: goffdocumentary.com
This film explores the unique, wonderful and eccentric designs of American architect Bruce Goff.
Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience
A film profiling creative geniuses Ruth Asawa, George Nakashima, Isamu Noguchi, S Neil Fujita and Gyo Obata, who all came out of the Japanese internment camps during WWII.
Poetics of Living
Image credit: adfilmfest.com
A film where architects and poets come together to discuss the built environment in a small utopian community in Chile.
