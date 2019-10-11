Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Goff documentary
shareShare

Best movies of the NY Architecture and Design Film Festival

The founder of the New York Architecture and Design Film Festival, Kyle Bergman, has recommended five of the best films showing at the event this October.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

11 Oct 2019 2m read View Author

Best-movies-NY-Architecture-Design-Film-1732011457.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The founder of the New York Architecture and Design Film Festival, Kyle Bergman, has recommended five of the best films showing at the event this October.

Running from 16 – 20 October 2019, the festival will screen 25 short and feature-length architecture films, some of which are world premieres.

Here are some of the most anticipated screenings:

City Dreamers

City Dreamers
Photography by Denise Scott Brown

A film depicting the careers of four top female architects and urban planners at a time when women in architecture were a rarity.

The New Bauhaus

This film chronicles the birth of Bauhaus and its spread to international acclaim. It shows how Bauhaus educator Laszlo Moholy-Nagy was an artist ahead of his time – with abilities in photography, painting, product design and architecture – and how this led him to develop a school that was about a broader creative education.

GOFF

Goff Documentary
Image credit: goffdocumentary.com

This film explores the unique, wonderful and eccentric designs of American architect Bruce Goff.

Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience

A film profiling creative geniuses Ruth Asawa, George Nakashima, Isamu Noguchi, S Neil Fujita and Gyo Obata, who all came out of the Japanese internment camps during WWII.

Poetics of Living

Poetics of LivingImage credit: adfilmfest.com

A film where architects and poets come together to discuss the built environment in a small utopian community in Chile.

  • Popular Articles
  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

  • Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
    Industry News

    Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap