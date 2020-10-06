Best developments of PCA 2020 have been unveiled

The best state developments in Australia have been unveiled as part of the 2020 Property Council of Australia / Rider Levett Bucknall Innovation and Excellence Awards program.

“While 2020 has been a challenging year, celebrating Australia’s finest projects and the people who create them serves as a powerful reminder. We are proud to unveil six spectacular developments that underscore the central role of our industry in the shape of our cities and the prosperity of our nation,” says the Property Council’s Chief Executive Ken Morrison

The winners of the Rider Levett Bucknall State Development of the Year Awards are:

Investa’s Barrack Place, New South Wales

Investa and Oxford Properties have transformed an uninspiring 1960s concrete tower into an exceptional office building that embodies the future of work. Located at 151 Clarence Street, and strategically placed between Martin Place and Sydney’s Western Corridor, Investa’s Barrack Place is an A-grade commercial office tower completed in 2018. Designed by Architectus, the 23-storey building incorporates forward-thinking wellness attributes that are increasingly demanded by global corporates to attract and retain top talent.

Oxley + Stirling, Queensland

Sitting on a bend between two reaches of the Brisbane River, Oxley & Stirling comprises 219 apartments over 15 storeys. Oxley + Stirling maximises the spectacular outlooks with an architectural form shaped by the views. Developer Aria Property Group wowed the judges for redefining residential living in Australia with a project that blends striking architectural features, high-quality apartment finishes, world class rooftop amenities and concierge style onsite management.

The Cove by Blackburne, Western Australia

The Cove was conceived for downsizers wanting high-end apartment design with minimal ongoing costs and fees. The location in Minim Cove, close to healthy lifestyle amenities, meant the project could avoid the higher strata fees associated with facilities like pools and gyms. The design by DMG Architecture and Construction brings innovative new architecture to the area. The Cove, delivered by Blackburne, is both a haven and a hub, nestled in its natural environment and with fantastic amenity on its doorstep.

Collins Square, Victoria

One of Australia’s largest commercial office developments, Collins Square was delivered by Walker Corporation. Spanning an entire city block, Collins Square incorporates five commercial office buildings, with more than 250,000 sqm of commercial space and 10,000 sqm of retail area. Home to some of the country’s largest businesses, Collins Square forms a bridge between Melbourne’s two major commercial centres and epitomises what draws people into the CBD – innovation, design excellence and connectivity.

Googong North, Australian Capital Territory

Googong North was the first step in the creation of a whole new town from scratch. The site was a degraded sheep property in a rural setting when developer Peet Limited envisioned a new self-contained town just 30 minutes from Canberra’s CDB. Googong North includes 2,000 dwellings and 4,000 sqm of commercial and retail space. Googong North is already home to 5,000-plus residents. The planning process included more than 10 years of environmental and community consultation, and engagement with four governments

U City, South Australia

Uniting Communities has delivered a one-of-a-kind vertical village in the heart of Adelaide that transforms the traditional idea of retirement living. Opened in August 2019, the $100 million, 20-storey development on Franklin Street combines a range of uses: retirement living, specialist short and long-stay disability apartments, commercial office space, a 400-person capacity function centre, retail and hospitality outlets and social services suites offering a range of crisis intervention and wellbeing support.