Bennetts Lane development approved for Melbourne

Planning approval has been granted for a significant commercial and retail precinct development in Melbourne.

Located at 17 Bennetts Lane, the development will consist of a 20-floor, 12,000sqm mixed-use commercial tower.

“17 Bennetts Lane is a significant project for our business and as a major public realm and laneway revitalisation project within an underdeveloped pocket of the city, it’s also a significant development for Melbourne,” says David Scalzo, managing director of co-developer Perri Projects.

According to Scalzo, the fast-emerging north-east corner of the CBD is currently experiencing a construction mini-boom, demonstrated by a number of projects such as Charter Hall’s Wesley Place, the Shangri La Hotel and major residential and student accommodation on La Trobe Street.

“Not only will it offer a new commercial office product for Melbourne’s next generation of forward-thinking businesses, 17 Bennetts Lane will be the keystone for the revitalisation of this once forgotten corner of the city that is now roaring back to life,” says Scalzo.

“Our vision for the project is a dynamic vertical village above a vibrant laneway street life. As the first boutique A-Grade office building to be built in Melbourne’s CBD in years, 17 Bennetts Lane is a unique offering for a wide variety of creative and forward-thinking businesses.”

As a function of its striking tiered external design, the building will offer a wide range of space options for a diverse mix of businesses looking to lease entire floors. The lower levels will offer larger 1,200 sqm floorplates for larger businesses, while the upper levels will target SMEs and offer smaller floorplates, with all featuring natural light on all sides and terraces overlooking the CBD Skyline.

“Our tenants will also benefit from a range of shared work and lifestyle spaces, a hotel-style office concierge service and a sharp focus on environmentally sustainable design and occupant satisfaction and wellness, with the project targeting Gold WELL standard,” says Scalzo.

“We specifically sought out leading architecture firm FJMT to design the building because of their proven track record of bringing together high-end office products within the broader context of public realm revitalisation projects,” adds co-developer Pellicano’s joint managing director, Renato Pellicano.

“Conveniently located just a short walk from the QV building, Lonsdale Street, Chinatown and Lygon Street, 17 Bennetts Lane has been designed to balance past, present and future and align with Council and community expectations for the reactivation of what is set to be the next CBD hotspot.”