John Wardle Architects’ Bendigo Law Courts is beginning to take shape, with the facade installation of an Indigenous artwork recently completed.

The artwork depicts a wedge tailed eagle Bunjil, which is an acknowledgement of the Djaara (Dja Dja Wurrung people).

Spanning four storeys, the artwork was the subject of a design collaboration between Djaara and Boonwurrung artis, Raquel Kerr, JWA and the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation. The architecture firm assisted Kerr in magnifying the artwork across the perforated copper facade screen.

Bunjil, an ancestral creator being, soars above the court’s entryway. Spanning nearly 9m high x 15m wingspan, Bunjil’s presence will be seen from a distance and marks his place over Djandak (Country).

John Wardle Architects Principal Kah-Fai Lee says the practice jumped at the idea of collaborating with a local Indigenous artist.

“We embraced the opportunity to collaborate with Racquel Kerr on the facade design. Racquel was generous in sharing her knowledge and stories which shaped the design into a statement of living culture. The presence of Bunjil sends a strong message of a culturally safe space.”

The new courts will service the Magistrates’ Court of Victoria, Children’s Court of Victoria, and Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, as well as the County Court, Supreme Court, and the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia on a circuit basis. A Koori Court will also be located within the facility, improving access to justice for local Indigenous people.

“Bunjil is an important part of Dja Dja Wurrung Peoples' philosophy. Through his law, he helps us understand our connection and obligations to each other,” says Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation CEO, Rodney Carter.

“In this modern day, it is vital that Dja Dja Wurrung People see representations of Bunjil in the landscape and that our artists, our business Djandak and Court Services Victoria can provide continued opportunities to recognise Dja Dja Wurrung culture and laws.”

Bendigo’s future court is scheduled to open in early-2023.