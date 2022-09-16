Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
bendigo art gallery renders
shareShare

Bendigo Art Gallery expansion concept unveiled

Jackson Clements Burrows and Clare Design have been tasked with the expansion of the Bendigo Art Gallery, with the renders released by the gallery last week.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

16 Sep 2022 2m read View Author

Bendigo-Art-Gallery-expansion-concept-unveiled-1732008653.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Jackson Clements Burrows and Clare Design have been tasked with the expansion of the Bendigo Art Gallery, with the renders released by the gallery last week.

The white facade directly references the clay in the region of the same colour. A pattern created by a Dja Dja Wurrung artist will also feature on the building’s frontage, with the gallery now taking expressions of interest. The renders offer a glimpse into what the facade may look like.

The addition will be tacked onto the existing gallery, built in the 19th century. The gallery hopes to refresh these spaces with a number of incisions made to increase natural light, pending approval by Heritage Victoria.

The gallery hopes to create a learning space and children’s gallery, an exhibition space on the upper floors and a space for Dja Dja Wurrung artefacts. State and federal governments will be asked to provide funding, while the City of Greater Bendigo and philanthropic donations are expected to assist in meeting the target of $48 million.

The gallery is still in its early stages, with a planning application recently submitted to Bendigo’s planning department. It is hoped the gallery’s expansion will be completed by 2026, just in time for the Victorian Commonwealth Games.

For more information, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap