Jackson Clements Burrows and Clare Design have been tasked with the expansion of the Bendigo Art Gallery, with the renders released by the gallery last week.

The white facade directly references the clay in the region of the same colour. A pattern created by a Dja Dja Wurrung artist will also feature on the building’s frontage, with the gallery now taking expressions of interest. The renders offer a glimpse into what the facade may look like.

The addition will be tacked onto the existing gallery, built in the 19th century. The gallery hopes to refresh these spaces with a number of incisions made to increase natural light, pending approval by Heritage Victoria.

The gallery hopes to create a learning space and children’s gallery, an exhibition space on the upper floors and a space for Dja Dja Wurrung artefacts. State and federal governments will be asked to provide funding, while the City of Greater Bendigo and philanthropic donations are expected to assist in meeting the target of $48 million.

The gallery is still in its early stages, with a planning application recently submitted to Bendigo’s planning department. It is hoped the gallery’s expansion will be completed by 2026, just in time for the Victorian Commonwealth Games.

