Beca, one of Asia Pacific's largest independent design, advisory and engineering consultancy firms, will be moving their Melbourne headquarters to the Melbourne Quarter Tower later this year. This follows the announcement by major media company Seven Network earlier this month to relocate their Melbourne operations to the flagship commercial development in Lendlease’s mixed use Melbourne Quarter precinct.

The latest company to join Seven Network and anchor tenant Medibank, Australia’s largest private health insurer at the final commercial building to be delivered in the Melbourne Quarter precinct, Beca will occupy about 2,900sqm across levels 22 and 23, with a new premium workplace featuring bespoke interiors.

Designed by global architects Woods Bagot, the 34-level Melbourne Quarter Tower is scheduled for completion by mid-2024. The tower will target leading international standards in wellness and sustainability, including a 6 Star Green Star Design & As Built, 5 Stars NABERS Energy with renewable electricity to the base building, and a WELL Platinum (Core) rating.

The Melbourne Quarter precinct includes approximately 7,000sqm of technology-enabled green spaces and parks including the elevated Sky Park. Upon completion, the precinct will comprise approximately 150,000sqm of agile commercial space for over 14,000 employees, and more than 3,800 residents.

National Pension Service of Korea (NPS), one of the world’s largest pension funds, acquired a 100% interest in Melbourne Quarter Tower in 2021. The investment is managed on its behalf by Lendlease.

“Beca’s move to Melbourne Quarter Tower will see them join the growing number of companies opting for premium, mixed-use office precincts that create the best workplace experience for their people, and support productivity,” says Lendlease managing director – development Tom Mackellar.

“With immediate access to transport along with sought after retail and amenity, our Melbourne Quarter precinct continues to grow into a thriving hub of activity that’s highly attractive to tenant partners, as well as workers, residents and visitors.”

Commenting on their move to Melbourne Quarter Tower, Beca’s acting Australian managing director David Papps says, “Situated in the Melbourne Quarter precinct, the location is a step forward for our business and aligns with Beca’s overall purpose to have a positive impact on the world. We are excited to have co-designed the new space, including with input from the traditional owners of Wurundjeri Country.

“Each design decision has been deliberate – from location to interior design elements. The result will be a space that fosters collaboration and connection amongst our people, partners and clients for an exciting future.”