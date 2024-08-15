Fareham, a $90-million apartment development by Gamuda Land in St Kilda is set to become one of the greenest multi-residential buildings within Melbourne, with the project aiming for a new benchmark for eco-conscious living through several sustainable initiatives.

Designed by award-winning architects BayleyWard, Fareham will target net zero in operations and achieve a minimum 8-Star average NatHERS rating. According to CSIRO, 72.50% of new homes within Victoria have an average rating of 6-Star, while only 3.77% of dwellings are rated 8-Star or higher, making the St Kilda project a truly exceptional residential development.

The project will be powered by an embedded network that provides 100 per cent renewable energy, including rooftop solar photovoltaic panels.

The 16-storey apartment building will offer 73 residences, with a maximum of six units per floor. All apartments at Fareham will feature a mix of water-efficient WELS rated fixtures and fittings ranging from dishwashers to taps, with additional amenities including EV charging capabilities, secure bike parks, and an onsite bicycle workshop to encourage residents to adopt greener travel options.

Residents will have access to a communal garden on level one, a wellbeing room on level two, and a communal rooftop on level 15.

Gamuda Land has engaged family-owned construction firm Markscon, responsible for constructing two industry-leading Nightingale projects, to implement sustainable construction techniques throughout the build.

These include incorporating passive design principles, utilising green concrete technology, and prefabricating concrete elements offsite to reduce the amount of new materials used. Material selection will focus on the use of low to zero-VOC paints, recycled materials or locally manufactured products, where possible. Construction waste will also be sorted for recycling, ensuring the diversion of at least 90 per cent of all waste materials from landfill.

Passive design principles including airtight construction, high-performance, thermally-broken windows, and high levels of insulation will ensure more consistent internal temperatures, lower energy bills, and greater living comfort for future residents.

Fareham is an exemplar of eco-conscious living not only in the City of Port Phillip but also the broader multi-residential space within Melbourne, says Gamuda Land general manager Jarrod Tai.

“In 2021, Gamuda Land unveiled the Gamuda Green Plan – a commitment to sustainable construction and development, with specific steps to reduce corporate greenhouse gases emission intensity by 30% in 2025, and by 45% in 2030. Our mission has always been to work with nature, preserve what was there before us and find innovative ways to incorporate it into our design,” Tai explains.

“We are bringing this same commitment to our Melbourne projects and believe Fareham will help set the standard with its target of 8-Star NatHERS and its goal of being net zero in operation.”

Fareham is currently under construction and due for completion in 2026.

Images: Studio Piper