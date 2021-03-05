The Hills Shire Council has confirmed that one of its most beloved parks is receiving a facelift.

The heart of the Alfred Henry Whaling Memorial Reserve Rose Garden will be transformed through the construction of a brand new arbour.

Michelle Byrne, mayor of The Hills Shire Council says the priority is to inject some much needed vigour into the park, and the arbour is the first stage of the council’s plan to do so.

“This is the first stage of the project to revitalise the popular garden, which draws people from all parts of Sydney to Baulkham Hills to literally smell the roses.

“The upgrades will ultimately improve the walking paths and arbour, as well as fix the stairs.”

Originally designed by the senior landscape designer of the Royal Botanic Gardens, the council has budgeted $300,000 for upgrades to the rose garden. Established in 1972, the park is regarded as one of the largest of its kind in Sydney.

The garden plays host to over 4000 roses and 80 different species, which have been carefully manicured into the layout.

The Alfred Henry Whaling Memorial Reserve Rose Garden is located on the corner of Roxborough Park Road and Mileham Avenue in Baulkham Hills.

Image: Supplied