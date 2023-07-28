Some 100,000 homes will be the beneficiary of a new NSW Government scheme with two new batteries to be installed in the Central-West Orana and Upper Hunter regions.

The two batteries will be erected in two of the state’s Renewable Energy Zones, or REZs. The Central West and Hunter Central Coast, where the two batteries will be installed, are two of five NSW REZs, with New England, the South West and Illawarra the other three.

“Giving these batteries the green light will play a critical role in securing reliable, renewable energy across NSW,” says NSW Minister for Energy, Penny Sharpe.

“The transformation of our energy system needs to occur as soon as possible.

“Batteries are not only critical to supporting our state’s transition to net zero, they will assist us to get there sooner.”

The projects in Apsley (Central-West Orana REZ) and Muswellbrook (Hunter Central Coast REZ) involve building and operating 120-megawatt and 150-megawatt battery storage systems which will connect to the existing electricity network. Its estimated 132 jobs will be created, as well as $280 million injected into the state economy.

The Minns Government regarded the REZs as power plants of the future, which will support jobs and business opportunities within their respective regions. 27 large-scale renewable energy, transmission lines and storage projects are currently before the NSW Planning Panel.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully, says that if approved, the projects will combine to provide some nine gigawatts of renewable energy and five-and-a-half megawatts of firming storage, with an overall goal for renewable energy to provide 12 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

“This cutting-edge technology will capture, store and distribute energy to help secure supply for thousands of homes and put downward pressure on electricity prices,” he says.

“The batteries will be used during peak power consumption times and provide backup during outages or extreme weather events reducing the need for costly distribution upgrades or emergency generators.”

Image: Hornsdale Battery Reserve, SA.