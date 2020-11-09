Bates Smarts creates new urban precinct in North Sydney

1 Denison has welcomed the first tenants – Nine and SAP into its $1.2 billion commercial office tower - 1 Denison in North Sydney, defined by a curved glass façade by Bates Smart.

“Our design for 1 Denison creates a new urban precinct in North Sydney,” says Philip Vivian, Director at Bates Smart and 1 Denison’s design architect."

“The building’s warm, green and humane base will be home to cafes and restaurants that revitalise Denison Street, whilst the sophisticated tower will read elegantly on the skyline."

"This building reinvents the high-rise office for the 21st century to be more humane at street level, more generous to its neighbours and more environmentally aware.”

Nine, SAP and Microsoft have leased over 78 per cent of the building. In April 2021, Microsoft is expected to move in. When fully occupied more than 6,000 tenants will utilise the intuitive open plan offices and eclectic mix of eateries, restaurants, bars and cafes on the lower levels.

Barlume by The Grounds is also now operational with a total tenancy of 360 sqm, combining a restaurant and bar, lower ground kitchen, retail area and small terrace space. 1 Denison has a total net lettable area of 60,686 sqm across 39 storeys.

Multiplex constructed the 158-metre world-class commercial office tower, making it the tallest building in North Sydney. Almost 4,000 construction workers and more than 38,000 cubic metres of concrete have been used in the delivery of 1 Denison.

Stuart Vaughan, Development Director at Winten Property Group, comments, “1 Denison is a visionary project that has added significant value to North Sydney’s commercial office district."

"The world-class commercial tower is meticulously designed by architectural practice Bates Smart. The inspirational design has captivated tenants, become a talking point amongst North Sydney businesses and set a new benchmark for premium grade commercial office space."

“Workers are progressively moving into the smart offices equipped with world-leading technology with over 1,000 people now occupying the first-class facilities."

"Early next year, we will unveil the unique holistic wellness hub, Nest by 1 Denison and a sprawling laneway retail precinct.”