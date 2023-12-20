Coronation Property has announced leading Australian architectural practice, Bates Smart as the winner of the City of Sydney Council's Design Excellence Competition for Buildings F & I of the Erskineville Village project.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Coronation's ambitious $1.5 billion urban renewal precinct, which is set to transform a former industrial site into an aspirational new lifestyle destination for inner-city Sydney.

Located just 4km from Sydney’s CBD, adjacent to the evolving precincts of Alexandria and Waterloo, the Erskineville Village project at 155 Mitchell Road encompasses approximately 1,000 Build-to-Rent (BTR) residences, complemented by extensive retail, the future 7,500sqm McPherson Park’ as well as Kooka Walk, a 20-metre-wide pedestrian-friendly walkway that weaves throughout the precinct.

The rigorous competition involving three highly respected Australian architectural firms was overseen by a panel of distinguished industry experts, with insightful feedback from the design excellence jury, coupled with a detailed evaluation process ultimately leading to the selection of Bates Smart’s unique neighbourhood-led design.

The innovative vision for Buildings F & I reimagines the existing industrial land into two dynamic BTR buildings that will house over 360 premium 1-, 2- & 3-bedroom residences, complete with extensive amenities for future residents including communal spaces, large landscaped outdoor retreats with kitchen and BBQ facilities, an outdoor cinema and bar, along with a yoga studio, sauna, pool and various workspaces.

Coronation has allocated the entirety of Erskineville Village to BTR residences, with the exception of six Torrens Title Terraces housed in Building D. The BTR residences will be managed by Coronation's newly established subsidiary, ‘Nation’, which is also gearing up to launch two new projects – Mason & Main in Merrylands and Charlie Parker in Parramatta City – in early 2024, securing the firm as NSW’s largest BTR operator.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bates Smart on their winning design, which captures the essence of Erskineville while transforming it into a contemporary, inviting space for living, shopping, working, socialising, or simply enjoying the surroundings,” Joseph Nahas, managing director of Coronation says.

“It’s rare to find a development of this size that offers an opportunity to balance high-end, design-led BTR residences with retail, green space, and culture all in one location. We are particularly pleased that the appointed team, renowned and award-winning, comprises local Australian architects who bring a deep understanding and passion for our neighbourhoods.

“As we move forward with the Erskineville Village project, our goal is to rejuvenate this site into a dynamic destination that will not only enhance the lives of its residents and visitors but also contribute positively to the wider community. This comes at a critical time, as we strive to provide affordable rental solutions in the midst of Sydney’s intensifying housing crisis.”

Explaining their design approach, Bates Smart director Matthew Allen says, “Our aim is to craft a contextually responsive collection of buildings that weave together interpretations of country, industrial heritage and established built character.”

“In this urban setting, we have embraced solidity, with embossed precast concrete panels used as a civic canvas to tell stories of country. Colour has been used carefully with masonry tones recalling colours of the indigenous landscape. The angled geometry of the building forms is interpreted in finer scale details such as balconies and sun shading,” he adds.

In addition to Bates Smart, the Erskineville Village development also involves leading Australian architects, including Andrew Burns Architecture for Building D and Silvester Fuller for Building E. The design competition for Buildings G & H is still underway, with an announcement expected soon.

The entire Erskineville precinct is slated for completion by 2026.

Image: Bates Smart - Winner of the Design Excellence Competition for the Erskineville Village Buildings F & I