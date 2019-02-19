Bates Smart unveils exhibition at Melbourne Design Week

Architectural firm Bates Smart is celebrating Melbourne Design Week with its own exhibition titled Time + Space.

The exhibition explores the design process, with a focus on the amount of time required to create space. Using the recently completed Club Stand designed by Bates Smart for Victoria Racing Club as a case study, the installation showcases a layered exploration of process and outcome.

Time + Space includes a sectional sculpture of The Club Stand paired with a timeline that provides an insider’s perspective into the meticulous approach to architectural and interior design process. The exhibition dissects both the spatial outcomes of the building itself and the project timeline, revealing the translation of vision into reality.

The concept was conceived and curated by Bates Smart’s rising architect, Chris Eggleston, with the mentorship of associate director, Johan Hermijanto that will bring the idea to life in time for Melbourne Design Week.

Through Time + Space, we hope to offer a unique perspective into this intensive process,” says Eggleston.

Time + Space will be one of the 200+ events hosted by Melbourne Design Week during 14 – 24 March, and is supported by Creative Victoria and the National Gallery of Victoria.

The exhibition will be open Thursday 14 to Saturday 16 March, and Thursday 21 to Saturday 23 March 2019 from 11am and 5pm at the Bates Smart Gallery located at Ground floor, 1 Nicholson Street, East Melbourne (entry off Albert Street).

For more information on Time + Space exhibition click here.